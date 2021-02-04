School of Jazz: Austin Schneider serves as guest DJ

Tenor saxophonist Austin Schneider from Lynnwood High School will virtually join Abe Beeson as guest DJ tonight (Feb. 4) on Evening Jazz at 7 p.m. He is a senior and in the school's jazz band program. Listen to the show and read their Q&A.

Which instrument do you play and why?

I play the Tenor Saxophone because it is the only instrument that I've played that Iactually enjoy practicing.



What’s your all-time favorite jazz piece?

This is something that changes all the time but at the moment it is "Jump Monk" by theMingus Big Band. It has one of the coolest piano solos ever. I also like how energeticthis song is.



Who is your jazz hero?

Probably Charles Mingus. All of his songs have so much going on and it all comestogether really well.



Why jazz?

I like jazz because it's fun. Both to listen to and play.



AUSTIN SCHNEIDER'S PLAYLIST



"Jump Monk" Mingus Big Band (Gunslining Birds)



"High Noon" Chris Potter (Gratitude)



"Oleo" Dave Grusin & GRP All-Star Big Band (Live in Japan 1993)



"Strasbourg / St. Denis" Roy Hargrove (Earfood)



"The Girl from Ipanema" Stan Getz / Joao & Astrud Gilberto (Getz/Gilberto)



"In a Dentimental Mood" Steps Ahead (Magnetic)



"Track C-Group Dancers" Charles Mingus (Black Saint & The Sinner Lady)