Save-the-date for GivingTuesday! December 1, 2020

Launch the season of giving by participating in Giving Tuesday! Giving Tuesday (December 1, 2020) is a worldwide event dedicated to generosity. Since its inception in 2012, this global day of philanthropy has steadily grown in popularity, with millions of participants supporting the causes they care about every year.

You can join the movement by supporting KNKX on Giving Tuesday. As a nonprofit, independent media organization, KNKX depends on individual listeners to keep this service operating. This challenging and unprecedented year has demonstrated why our accurate, fact-based journalism and uplifting jazz and blues programming are vitally important, as listeners seek ways to be informed, inspired, and comforted amidst so much disruption in daily life. Our services this year are also a testament to the generosity of the listeners who have donated in the past to build a strong foundation that is helping us carry on despite the uncertainties of the future. By stepping forward on Giving Tuesday, listeners can begin to build an even stronger foundation heading into 2021.

KNKX is also happy to partner with Northwest Harvest this year, in support of a new cash-equivalent card program, designed to help food insecure families in our region. This program empowers those struggling with food insecurity to select the food that is best for their families by providing grocery vouchers that can be used in local stores. 10% of every donation to KNKX on Giving Tuesday will provide groceries for a local family. KNKX is proud and humbled to be able to continue partnering with Northwest Harvest for a fifth year, bringing listeners together to support two causes at once on Giving Tuesday.

Support KNKX