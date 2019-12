Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 People To Death For Khashoggi Killing

Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death in the killing last year of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The court sentenced three others to jail terms adding up to 24 years, while exonerating two senior aides to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The trial was conducted in secret, and the defendants' names have not been released.

The country's public prosecutor said its investigation found that Khashoggi's killing was not premeditated. That conclusion contradicts the findings of an investigation by a U.N. inquiry published earlier this year, which found "a brutal and premeditated killing, planned and perpetrated" by the Saudi government, Reuters reports.

Khashoggi was a leading critic of the crown prince, and was a U.S. resident who often wrote for The Washington Post. He was killed and his body dismembered shortly after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October.

His killing spurred international condemnation of the Saudi prince, who is widely thought to have been complicit.

The court's verdict was immediately criticized by human rights advocates, including Agnes Callamard, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions.

"The execution of Jamal Khashoggi demanded an investigation into the chain of command to identify the masterminds, as well as those who incited, allowed or turned a blind eye to the murder, such as the Crown Prince. This was not investigated," Callamard tweeted in a thread where she described a number of problems with the verdict.

"Bottom line: the hit-men are guilty, sentenced to death," she wrote. "The masterminds not only walk free. They have barely been touched by the investigation and the trial. That is the antithesis of Justice. It is a mockery."

Amnesty International also decried the verdict, calling it a "whitewash which brings neither justice nor the truth."

"The verdict fails to address the Saudi authorities' involvement in this devastating crime or clarify the location of Jamal Khashoggi's remains," the group said in a statement. "Saudi Arabia's courts routinely deny defendants access to lawyers and condemn people to death following grossly unfair trials. Given the lack of transparency from the Saudi authorities, and in the absence of an independent judiciary, only an international, independent and impartial investigation can serve justice for Jamal Khashoggi."