Sam Boshnack Quintet with Adriana Giordano & Marina Albero

Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

The Royal Room, Seattle

Composer/trumpeter Samantha Boshnack‘s small ensemble as a leader, the Sam Boshnack Quintet, thrashes and bounds through tightly-woven twists, tunnels and cliffs with the deftness and precision of a chamber ensemble and the weight of a rock band. Boshnack synthesizes a dazzling array of musical influences in her sophisticated yet fun, highly original compositions—from intricate chamber writing to lush jazz panoramas and funky brass band-inspired grooves.

The band features some of Seattle’s most accomplished improvisers and has been hailed as “delightful, surprising….explorative and intriguing… phenomenally innovative musicians with a unique signature sound that owes as much to their, on the spot, ingenuity as to Boshnack’s original writing” (All About Jazz). The Sam Boshnack Quintet is: Samantha Boshnack (trumpets, voice & compositions), Rex Gregory (clarinets), Alex Chadsey (piano, keyboards & voice), Troy Schiefelbein (bass) and Greg Campbell (drums).

Giordano and Albero started playing music together around 2015. Their connection continued beyond the stage and their friendship opened an artistic space where their life stories could turn into songs. Brazil and Spain meet at a rhythmic crossroads with dance and song celebrating and empowering the Latin sisterhood.

Adriana Giordano: vocals and songwriting

Marina Albero: piano, hammered dulcimer and composition.

--

