Saint Joan

March 12 - April 5

ArsWest, Seattle

By George Bernard Shaw

Adapted by Corinne Magin

Directed by Mathew Wright

Nobel Prize-winning playwright George Bernard Shaw (Pygmalion/My Fair Lady)

Tracing the life of Joan of Arc from the siege of Orleans, through her trial and recantation, and culminating with the tragedy that transformed into a legend, Saint Joan is an electrifying portrait of one of history’s most revered and revolutionary lightning rods. Fiery and timeless, Shaw’s masterpiece shines a fierce light on the limits of an individual in a society dominated by political and religious forces. Presented in a new, stripped-back staging directed by Mathew Wright, prepare to see Joan’s incendiary life shine brighter than ever.

“Shaw’s play is about not heavenly triumph but human hypocrisy — how we crush the dreamer under our heel and then memorialize her […] a point still sharp as Joan’s sword and vivid as the fire that consumed her.” – Vulture

“In this 1923 play, written three years after Joan received sainthood, Shaw never goes for the didactic slam-dunk, even when the angels are on his side. Instead he revels in the complexity…a dialectic that’s weighty even as it crackles with wit.” – Variety

