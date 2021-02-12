 Russell Wilson wants better pass protection, other changes to Seahawks' offense | KNKX

Russell Wilson wants better pass protection, other changes to Seahawks' offense

By 5 minutes ago
  • Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) knocks the ball away as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tries to pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle.
    Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) knocks the ball away as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tries to pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle.
    Scott Eklund / The Associated Press

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made news this week in more ways than one. He was honored as the NFL's Man of the Year for his charitable work. But in interviews after the award, he expressed serious concerns about the Seahawks' offense. What does that say about his future with the team? KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel talked about that with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

