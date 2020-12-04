Reason to celebrate: Seahawks defense improves in time for strong season finish and playoff push

The Seattle Seahawks host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. The 8-3 Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West, and KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel told Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick he expects them to stay there.

" class="wysiwyg-break drupal-content" src="/sites/all/modules/contrib/wysiwyg/plugins/break/images/spacer.gif" title="<--break-->">

Never miss an episode again. Subscribe to Sports With Art Thiel with iTunes or Google Play now. You can find Art Thiel's work at Sportspress Northwest.