 Reason to celebrate: Seahawks defense improves in time for strong season finish and playoff push | KNKX

Reason to celebrate: Seahawks defense improves in time for strong season finish and playoff push

By 2 hours ago
  • Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams (33) reacts after an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia.
    Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams (33) reacts after an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia.
    Derik Hamilton / The Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. The 8-3 Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West, and KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel told Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick he expects them to stay there.

" class="wysiwyg-break drupal-content" src="/sites/all/modules/contrib/wysiwyg/plugins/break/images/spacer.gif" title="<--break-->">

Never miss an episode again. Subscribe to Sports With Art Thiel with iTunes or Google Play now. You can find Art Thiel's work at Sportspress Northwest.

Tags: 
Sports with Art Thiel
Seattle Seahawks
NFC West

Related Content

Injuries and a poorly performing defense loom large for the Seahawks this weekend

By Oct 30, 2020
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson was among three starters who were injured in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Rick Scuteri / The Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks host another division rival in the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, on the heels of an overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Sports Commentator Art Thiel says that between injuries and the worst defense in the league, there is room for concern.

Key to Seahawks' 5-0 record: 'Russell Wilson is better than the defense is bad'

By Oct 16, 2020
Stephen Brashear / The Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are one of only four teams in the NFL that remain undefeated this season. As the team enjoys a bye week, KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel talked with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about what's working and what needs improvement.

What to expect from the Seahawks this season

By Sep 11, 2020
Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press

The Seahawks open the regular season on the road this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. The NFL is not playing in a so-called "COVID bubble" like several other professional sports leagues. And it's up to each team to decide whether to allow fans. The Seahawks won't have fans for at least their first three home games. KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel talked with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about what to expect from the team this season. 