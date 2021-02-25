 Quincy Jones discovered love of music in Bremerton, and the city wants to honor him | KNKX

Quincy Jones discovered love of music in Bremerton, and the city wants to honor him

By 53 minutes ago
  • Quincy Jones speaks at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    Quincy Jones speaks at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP file

Legendary musician and producer Quincy Jones might have a street named in his honor. The City of Bremerton is seeking public input on the proposal.

Jones lived in Bremerton in the 1940s in a racially segregated wartime housing project. That's where his love for music began.

Jones told late-night TV host Stephen Colbert in 2016 about a time when he snuck into the housing project's community center and found himself drawn to a piano.

"Something said, 'Idiot, go back in that room and check that piano out.' I didn't know human beings played instruments, you know," Jones told Colbert. "So I went over to that piano slowly, and I touched it. And every cell in my body said, 'This is what you're going to do the rest of your life.' "

The Kitsap Sun reports that community members can weigh in on Bremerton's proposal to rename a section of Fourth Street between Pacific and Washington avenues in honor of Jones at a virtual public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. 

Two options are under consideration: "Quincy Jones Way" or "Quincy Square."

The proposed change is part of an ongoing effort in Bremerton to create a public plaza known as "Quincy Square" on that very section of Fourth Street.

You can find KNKX's in-depth story about Bremerton's World War II housing -- and its integral part in Jones' life -- here

Tags: 
Quincy Jones
Bremerton

Related Content

Bremerton’s segregated wartime housing project hosted a vibrant African-American community

By Jan 11, 2020
Bremerton Housing Authority

 


Seattle was the nation’s fastest-growing big city over the past decade, having swelled by over 20 percent. But that pales — proportionately, at least — in comparison with Bremerton in the 1940s. 

 

Bremerton’s population was 15,134, according to the 1940 census. Five years later it had more than quintupled, to more than 82,000. 

 

Jackson Street Jazz Walk honors Seattle jazz past, present and future Friday and Saturday

By Feb 23, 2021
Photo by Eugenie Jones

Black History Month concludes at the end of the week, and Seattle jazz musicians and fans will be celebrating the legacy of African-American musicians in the Northwest Friday and Saturday nights with the virtual Jackson Street Jazz Walk.