Quincy Jones discovered love of music in Bremerton, and the city wants to honor him

Legendary musician and producer Quincy Jones might have a street named in his honor. The City of Bremerton is seeking public input on the proposal.

Jones lived in Bremerton in the 1940s in a racially segregated wartime housing project. That's where his love for music began.

Jones told late-night TV host Stephen Colbert in 2016 about a time when he snuck into the housing project's community center and found himself drawn to a piano.

"Something said, 'Idiot, go back in that room and check that piano out.' I didn't know human beings played instruments, you know," Jones told Colbert. "So I went over to that piano slowly, and I touched it. And every cell in my body said, 'This is what you're going to do the rest of your life.' "

The Kitsap Sun reports that community members can weigh in on Bremerton's proposal to rename a section of Fourth Street between Pacific and Washington avenues in honor of Jones at a virtual public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

Two options are under consideration: "Quincy Jones Way" or "Quincy Square."

The proposed change is part of an ongoing effort in Bremerton to create a public plaza known as "Quincy Square" on that very section of Fourth Street.

