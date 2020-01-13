Previewing Outsiders: A conversation with producers of our podcast about homelessness

KNKX All Things Considered host Ed Ronco talks with KNKX reporter Will James and Seattle Times editor Vianna Davila, who worked on our upcoming podcast series Outsiders.

As part of our conversations for KNKX Connects to Olympia, we’ve heard lawmakers talk about homelessness as a priority for this 60-day session. It’s a growing issue in many parts of our state, not just cities. But it is perhaps most visible there.

Later this month, KNKX Public Radio and The Seattle Times Project Homeless will launch Outsiders, a podcast exploring homelessness from right here in Olympia. Our own Will James is the host and one of the reporters working on this. KNKX All Things Considered host Ed Ronco spoke with him and Vianna Davila, who is Project Homeless editor at The Times.