Prevailing Winds, dog days and baseball on Jazz Northwest

We're approaching the "dog days" of Summer, and inspired by the photo on the CD we're leading off this show with an outstanding big band led by composer/arranger Phil Kelly. Mostly Northwest residents with a few guests from L.A. and New York, it's an exciting band playing great originals by Phil Kelly, I had you with the puppies, right? Also, on this edition of the show, Portlander Dave Frishberg sings a couple of songs about baseball, and we remember Clarence Acox group playing at The New Orleans Creole Restaurant. Plus, Cory Weeds Quintet playing at Frankie's in Vancouver, Walt Wagner Trio and more.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.