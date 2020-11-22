 From Pioneer Square to Brazil | KNKX
Jazz Northwest

From Pioneer Square to Brazil

  • Jovino Santos Neto
    Jovino Santos Neto
    Luzia Grob dos Santos

This week on Jazz Northwest, memories of jazz in Pioneer Square including two tunes featuring bassist Buddy Catlett, and a couple of pieces by pianist/composer Jovino Santos Neto for this month's (virtual) Savassi Festival in Brazil. Also, on this show are four gospel songs inspired by the Golden Gate Quartet, transcribed and arranged for brass quartet and played by The Westerlies.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast on Apple, or Google.

