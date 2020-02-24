Piano Starts Here: The Music of Keith Jarrett

Wednesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The Royal Room, Seattle

The Piano Starts Here series highlights the work of some of the most prolific and talented composers and pianists to have ever tackled the instrument. Each of the performances brings together Seattle’s finest pianists to perform the works of the artist selected for that evening on the Royal Room’s Steinway B grand piano.

Keith Jarrett is the most expansive voice on the piano of thelast 50 years. He transformed the idea of what piano improvisation can be, heturns jazz standards upside down, and has also excelled as a world class artistin the classical realm. This night, it’s all Jarrett!

Played by: Jovino Santos-Neto, Darrius Willrich, Jonas Myers, Alex Guilbert

