PGA Cancels Plans To Hold 2022 Championship At Trump's New Jersey Golf Course

The PGA of America has canceled plans to hold a major golf tournament at a Trump Organization golf course in New Jersey next year, citing concern over the organization's "brand."

The PGA of America Board of Directors voted Sunday night to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey, Jim Richerson, the PGA of America President, announced.

Richerson said in a video posted on the organization's site that the decision was made "to ensure that PGA of America and PGA professionals can continue to lead and grow our great game for decades to come."

The announcement by the organization of golf professionals comes days after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, causing damage and resulting in the deaths of five people.

Richerson said, "It's become clear that conducting the PGA championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand" and risks the organization's ability to deliver on its programs and goals of promoting golf.

The PGA of America is made up of nearly 29,000 golf professionals. The organization is responsible for hosting the annual golf tournament, the PGA Championship, one of four major championships held in professional golf.

PGA struck a deal with Trump National in 2014 to hold the championship there in 2022, according to The Associated Press.

In 2015, the organization canceled the PGA Grand Slam of Golf in 2015 at Trump National Los Angeles Golf Club after Trump called Mexican immigrants "rapists" during a speech announcing his first run for president.

The Trump Organization said in a statement to the AP that it has "a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America" and is "incredibly disappointed" with the decision.

"This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement," the organization said, adding that the company invested "many, many millions of dollars" into hosting the 2022 tournament there.

Trump is still dealing with fallout from Wednesday's attack on the Capitol. Several of his senior advisors and Cabinet secretaries resigned following the riots. They blamed Trump's words leading up to the attack and his delay in discouraging the rioters' actions as the reason for their departure.

Lawmakers, including at least two Republican senators, have also called for Trump's resignation, while the House is planning to call for his impeachment or immediate removal from office through the 25th Amendment.

