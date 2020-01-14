Peter Bernstein, Larry Goldings & Bill Stewart

Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

For 25 years, this lineup has taken the organ trio tradition popularized by Jimmy Smith, Jack McDuff and Larry Young in the 1960s into fresh territory, recording eleven masterly albums under various members’ names or as a collective unit – rotating IDs that clearly show the equality of each member’s contribution to the whole and their individual stature as world-class bandleaders. A trio equally adept at roiling bebop intensity, gentle ballad work and knotty fistfuls of funk, Bernstein, Goldings, and Stewart have been less active in the last few years, owing to the demands of their individual careers, so every new album and tour is cause for celebration. Their latest album on the Pirouet label, Ramshackle Serenade, is their first studio session in 12 years, and is a welcome return for a trio that DownBeat calls “a killer organ trio barrage that’s deep in the pocket.”

Entry deadline is Jan. 19 at midnight.

