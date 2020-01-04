Perfection: Sound Effect, Episode 158

Listen to the show.

This show originally aired on October 27, 2018.

A violinist with the Seattle Symphony talks about having perfect pitch, and offers a demonstration. A University of Washington gymnastics coach discusses the constant pressure for elite gymnasts to be perfect. A Seattle photographer takes us out to try and find the perfect shot. A glass chemist talks about her secret recipe for creating perfect colors. Also, a story about a woman who has spent her life battling OCD.

Sound Effect is stories inspired by the place we live. The show is hosted by KNKX's Gabriel Spitzer.

The full broadcast version of this week's show, available below, also includes