Pence Chief Of Staff Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Marc Short, the chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, making him the closest aide to Pence and the latest senior White House official to contract the virus.

The confirmation comes as Pence — who tested negative on Saturday — criss-crosses the country for rallies in swing states as he and President Trump fight to win reelection in the remaining days of the campaign.

Since Sunday, Pence has appeared at 10 rallies in seven states: Maine, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Florida. On Monday, he is scheduled to appear at rallies in Kinston, N.C., and Hibbing, Minn.

"Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process," Pence spokesperson Devin O'Malley said in a statement late Saturday evening.

Pence, who is the head of the White House coronavirus task force, will carry on with his campaign schedule, O'Malley said.

"Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health," O'Malley said.

"While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel."

