PDX Jazz Festival Hotel Stay

One year from date of issue

Inn at Northrup Station, Portland

ENTER TO WIN HERE.

*Win a two-night stay at the Inn at Northrup Station, Portland’s Unique Boutique Hotel! A proud partner of the PDX Jazz Festival. You’ll enjoy a suite of your choice, an on-site parking pass, continental breakfast, and Portland Streetcar tickets!

--

Entry deadline is Feb. 9 at midnight.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and cool events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**