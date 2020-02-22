 Outsiders: Sound Effect, Episode 205 | KNKX
Outsiders: Sound Effect, Episode 205

  • Tents sit under a bridge in an unsanctioned homeless camp in Olympia.
    Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

Homelessness on the West Coast is rising to crisis levels at a time of historic economic growth and prosperity. In fact, Washington, Oregon and California are home to two-thirds of the nation’s unsheltered population.

KNKX Public Radio and The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless spent one year in a city that’s grappling with homelessness — Washington’s capital city, Olympia.  

The podcast series “Outsiders” aims to answer some of the most pressing questions about an increasingly visible issue within our communities.

This week’s episode of Sound Effect features Episode 3, in which we learn about how people ended up on the streets of Olympia. KNKX’s Will James, host of the podcast, talks with Sound Effect host Gabriel Spitzer about the complex factors that bend lives toward homelessness — from one-time catastrophic events that change everything in an instant, to compounded trauma that sets a course from the start.     

“Outsiders” is made with support from a 2019 National Fellowship at USC Annenberg's Center for Health Journalism, Studio to Be Seattle, and Jim and Birte Falconer of Seattle. Subscribe and listen to all the episodes at outsiderspodcast.org.  

Related Content

Episode 1: The Rain

By Jan 29, 2020
Adrian Florez / KNKX

The West Coast's homelessness crisis arrives in Olympia, Washington. City leaders scramble to respond, and wonder if they can succeed where larger cities have failed. People trying to survive outside face a choice: whether to set aside years of distrust and go along with the city’s plans. 

Episode 2: What Happened Here

By Feb 5, 2020
ADRIAN FLOREZ / KNKX

The rise of homelessness in Olympia looked different depending on where you were standing. To many people, it swept over the city like a storm in a matter of weeks. But a few could see the pressure building for decades.

Episode 3: All My Nightmares

By Feb 12, 2020
Adrian Florez / KNKX

How did people end up on the streets of Olympia? Some can point to a catastrophe that bent their lives toward homelessness. For others, it almost seemed like life was moving in that direction from the very beginning.

Episode 4: Parallel Society

By Feb 19, 2020
Adrian Florez / KNKX

Despite Olympia’s efforts, hundreds of people remain in unsanctioned camps around the city. They invent ways to stay alive and help each other survive.

Outsiders: The 40-year story behind hundreds of tents appearing in downtown Olympia

By Feb 12, 2020
Olympia's sanctioned tent city, known as the "mitigation site," as seen on Jan. 8, 2020.
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

In late 2018, the number of tents in downtown Olympia swelled from around 30 to more than 300 in about a three-month period.

It was an extreme example of what cities up and down the West Coast have wrestled with during the post-recession years: unprecedented levels of visible, unsheltered homelessness.