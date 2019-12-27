 “Out of the refrigerator, into the frying pan” – weather year 2019 marked by extremes | KNKX

“Out of the refrigerator, into the frying pan” – weather year 2019 marked by extremes

By 7 minutes ago
  • A pedestrian bundled up against the falling snow walks near Pike Place Market Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in downtown Seattle. Schools were closed across Washington state as winter snowstorms continued pummeling the Northwest, breaking records. .
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    A pedestrian bundled up against the falling snow walks near Pike Place Market Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in downtown Seattle. Schools were closed across Washington state as winter snowstorms continued pummeling the Northwest, breaking records.
    Ted S. Warren / AP Photo / file
  • In this Feb. 11, 2019, file photo a car maneuvers through a still snow-covered parking lot in Seattle.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    In this Feb. 11, 2019, file photo a car maneuvers through a still snow-covered parking lot in Seattle.
    Elaine Thompson / AP Photo / file
  • Gina Nakamura skis past a nearly life-size snow sculpture of an orca whale as downtown is just visible in a light snow Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Seattle. Schools and universities closed across Washington state as the Northwest dealt with snow and ice.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Gina Nakamura skis past a nearly life-size snow sculpture of an orca whale as downtown is just visible in a light snow Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Seattle. Schools and universities closed across Washington state as the Northwest dealt with snow and ice.
    Elaine Thompson / AP Photo / file
  • Pedestrians cross a deserted street as heavy snow falls Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Seattle. Schools closed across Washington state and the Legislature canceled all hearings Monday with winter snowstorms pummeling the Northwest again .
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    Pedestrians cross a deserted street as heavy snow falls Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Seattle. Schools closed across Washington state and the Legislature canceled all hearings Monday with winter snowstorms pummeling the Northwest again .
    Elaine Thompson / AP Photo / file

Shortly after the big snows happened in February, residents of the Puget Sound region were already hearing how the winter storms would be an event to remember and tell their grandchildren about.

As we wrap up 2019, KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass says that event still stands out as the biggest one of the year — despite a lot of other features that add up to a year of extremes.

“It was the coldest, snowiest February that we’ve ever had in western Washington,” says Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington.

“Here in Seattle for instance, we had several snow storms and not only did we have the record-breaking amount of snow in February (20.2 inches at SeaTac by month’s end,) but we had the record cold for the whole month. So the snow just held in, day after day.”

The next most extraordinary feature of the year came right on the heels of February, in March.

“We went out of the refrigerator, into the frying pan,” Mass says.  “We switched from colder than normal to a heat wave on the 19th and 20th of March — where Seattle got to 80 degrees and even down to the coast, they got warm.”

Mass says this all had to do with high pressure in the atmosphere. When it was offshore, it pulled colder air into the region. Then it shifted inland, causing offshore flow that descended the west side of the Cascades, with the air compressing and getting warmer along the way.

The warm winds of March caused another unusual trait: wildfires west of the Cascade mountains in March. The early start to the fire season had many people worrying about the coming summer and the possibility of a repeat of “Smokemageddon.”

It didn’t happen. In fact, Mass says the major summer wildfires were fewer than normal because there was a general lack of heat waves and precipitation was near normal.

The fall was marked by another set of extremes: a very wet September, followed by a record dry November. Then, December started with that dry spell continuing, for nearly three weeks. But then it switched again, as atmospheric river conditions returned to the region and the spigots turned on.  

The big event at year end: record rainfall in a day on December 20th, with 3-5 inches at a number of locations around Puget Sound. That also wound up being the darkest day ever recorded at the University of Washington.

“The darkest day in decades,” Mass says. “We were near the solstice, so the sun was weak. And then this atmospheric river had so much cloudiness and precipitation, it prevented the light from getting through.”

Now, the days are getting longer. But Mass says all bets are still off for the year ahead.

“We have a neutral (to weak) El Niño situation,” he says. “Anything goes.  So, I’m looking forward to a relatively normal overall winter. But extreme conditions could happen, as they often do in this kind of year.”

Weather with Cliff Mass airs at 9:02 a.m. Friday, right after BirdNote, and twice on Friday afternoons during All Things Considered. The feature is hosted by KNKX environment reporter Bellamy Pailthorp. Cliff Mass is a University of Washington professor of atmospheric sciences, a renowned Seattle weather prognosticator, and a popular weather blogger. You can also subscribe to podcasts of Weather with Cliff Mass shows, via iTunes or Google Play.

Tags: 
Weather with Cliff Mass

Related Content

Keep dreaming of a white Christmas — this year, as usual, the forecast is mostly wet

By Dec 20, 2019
Tim Durkan / Tim Durkan Photography

If you want to see snow on Christmas in the greater Puget Sound region, you’ll probably have to head for the mountains. Or, close your eyes and dream, as the classic holiday tune suggests.

KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass says this year — as is most common around here — there’s no chance of white stuff over the next week in most places.

Snow returning to Washington’s mountain passes; major ski areas could open by Christmas

By Dec 13, 2019
The North Cascades Highway closed for the season on Wednesday, as snow filled avalanche shoots alongside it. The annual closure for safety was the latest in more than a decade.
Washington State Department of Transportation.

After the driest November in 43 years, precipitation is finally returning to Washington. The North Cascades Highway closed Wednesday – its latest closure in over a decade. The state Department of Transportation shuts it down annually for safety, after snow fills the avalanche chutes that line the highway. About a foot of snow fell this week above 3500 feet.

Driest November in decades not a worry just yet, but could point to shift toward El Niño

By Dec 6, 2019
The Seattle Space Needle as seen Nov. 30, 2019.
Tim Durkan / Tim Durkan Photography

The dry, cool and sunny conditions that brought extraordinary fall color to the Northwest also have toppled a major record. Seattle charted its driest November in 43 years, with just 1.71 inches of rain – about 26 percent of normal. (Spokane was at 30 percent of normal, with .68).

That’s the driest November since 1976 — a “startlingly dry” year that saw about half of last month’s precipitation, says KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass.

‘Saildrones’ could revolutionize ocean weather data collection, improve forecasts

By Nov 29, 2019

The National Weather Service relies on a network of buoys to collect real-time data about ocean conditions. But they’re prone to malfunction and expensive to maintain.

KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass is working with a company that is offering a potential alternative. Oakland-based Saildrone has a fleet of autonomous sailboats that are loaded with high-tech equipment and can be deployed to collect highly accurate weather and upper-ocean observations.

Holiday Special: ‘Bomb cyclone’ hits Oregon, causes high winds in Washington, too

By Nov 27, 2019
Streams of clouds skim across the peak of Oregon's Mount Hood, as a darker bank of clouds heads east toward the mountain as seen from Portland on Nov. 22, 2016.
Don Ryan / The Associated Press (file)

Holiday travelers had lots to contend with ahead of Thanksgiving, as an unusual storm known as a "bomb cyclone" hit Southwest Oregon and California Tuesday, reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour in places.

Its effects were felt in Washington on Wednesday.