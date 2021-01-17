 New Ryan Burns album debuts on Jazz Northwest | KNKX
New Ryan Burns album debuts on Jazz Northwest

While the pandemic precluded most live music last year, Ryan Burns recorded seven singles over six months with a variety of personnel and locations. The singles have been collected in an album titled "Postponed Parade." Ryan Burns composed all the music and plays piano, electric keyboard and organ on various tracks in the album issued on vinyl and CD.  Two selections from the recent album are featured on this week's Jazz Northwest. Also, on this week's show are selections by The Endemic Ensemble. Kelley Johnson, Steve Treseler Group and others. 

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.

