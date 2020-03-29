New releases by Thomas Marriott and Steve Treseler on Jazz Northwest

Two new releases by trumpeter Thomas Marriott and saxophonist Steve Treseler are featured ontodays epsidoe of Jazz Nortwest. Both Marriott and Treseler are composers and their latest releases feature compositions from both.

Thomas Marriott's new release was recorded in one day during a Seattle visit from Orrin Evans Trio that brought him to Tula's. The bi-coastal combination has played and recorded together over the last ten years in Philadelphia, New York and Seattle. Musically they share a lot of common interests which makes for an easy blend of talents.

Steve Treseler's new EP features his "Snow Line Suite" which consists of six movements, inspired by his experiences hiking and skiing in the Cascade and Olympic Mountains of Western Washington. Steve Treseler is joined by pianist Annie Booth's Trio, based in Denver. They met in the Canadian Rockies at the Banff jazz workshop in Alberta in 2011.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, Google or Spotify.