 New releases by regional artists on Jazz Northwest | KNKX
Related Program: 
Jazz Northwest

New releases by regional artists on Jazz Northwest

By 1 hour ago
  • David Hazeltine, Ken Lister, Cory Weeds, Jesse Cahill
    David Hazeltine, Ken Lister, Cory Weeds, Jesse Cahill
    Jodi Kaldestad

Vancouver alto saxophonist Cory Weeds and Seattle soprano saxophonist Kate Olson are both featured in new releases on this week's episode of Jazz Northwest. Cory Weeds has just issued a second release with New York pianist David Hazeltine who has made several visits to Vancouver to play and record with Cory Weeds.  The new album "Day by Day" features mostly standards.

Seattle based soprano (and tenor) saxophonist and educator Kate Olson has just issued a new CD recorded Live at The Royal Room. Her KO Ensemble is a rotating group of musicians, a quartet in this case with Alex Guilbert on piano) plays seven original pieces by Kate Olson. The selections include several pieces heard on a previous Jazz Northwest show recorded at the Seattle Art Museum.  

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.

Tags: 
Jazz Northwest

Related Content

Songs for Jude

By Apr 19, 2020
Jim Wilke

"Songs for Jude" will be featured this week on Jazz Northwest. Judy Cites was a concert organizer, promoter and producer, tour manager, ticket maven, active fan and patron of music, dance and theatre. Hers was a familiar face in most of this area’s concert halls, theatres and other performance spaces. She loved jazz, especially standards and we’ll play some of her favorites in tribute - Songs for Jude, played or sung by Dave Peck, Nancy King & Fred Hersch, Chuck Deardorf, The Garfield Jazz Ensemble, Kelley Johnson, Bill Anschell and Don Lanphere. 

Seattle jazz hero Jay Thomas on Jazz Northwest

By Apr 12, 2020
Jay Thomas
Daniel Sheehan

Multi-instrumentalist Jay Thomas was named a Seattle Jazz Hero recently by the national Jazz Journalists Association, and will be featured on today’s episode with a pair of pieces drawn from Jay's recent album "High Crimes and Misdemeanors." The Jazz Journalists Association is a national organization that names a list of those who are "activists, advocates, altruists, aiders and abettors of jazz" every year. This year's list named 27 individuals in 23 U.S. cities, who in many cases have careers that extend far beyond their local region.