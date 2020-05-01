New releases by regional artists on Jazz Northwest

Vancouver alto saxophonist Cory Weeds and Seattle soprano saxophonist Kate Olson are both featured in new releases on this week's episode of Jazz Northwest. Cory Weeds has just issued a second release with New York pianist David Hazeltine who has made several visits to Vancouver to play and record with Cory Weeds. The new album "Day by Day" features mostly standards.

Seattle based soprano (and tenor) saxophonist and educator Kate Olson has just issued a new CD recorded Live at The Royal Room. Her KO Ensemble is a rotating group of musicians, a quartet in this case with Alex Guilbert on piano) plays seven original pieces by Kate Olson. The selections include several pieces heard on a previous Jazz Northwest show recorded at the Seattle Art Museum.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.