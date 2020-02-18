New music and releases on Jazz Northwest

More great jazz by regional jazz artists is featured this week on Jazz Northwest. From Frankie's Jazz Club in Vancouver, B.C. to Seattle groups with Ann Reynolds, Kiki Valera, Spokane's Whitworth Jazz Ensemble and former Seattle residents The Westerlies new brass quartet album, and Frank Kohl with Portland's John Stowell, every week we explore the great variety of top jazz artists performing in our region.

Jim frequently goes "on location" to concerts, clubs and festivals to capture live performances for this program. Next week, The Alex Dugdale Fade Quintet's performance in the Art of Jazz Series presented by Earshot at The Seattle Art Museum.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, Google or Spotify.