New music and releases on Jazz Northwest

More great jazz by regional jazz artists is featured this week on Jazz Northwest.  From Frankie's Jazz Club in Vancouver, B.C. to Seattle groups with Ann Reynolds, Kiki Valera, Spokane's Whitworth Jazz Ensemble and former Seattle residents The Westerlies new brass quartet album, and Frank Kohl with Portland's John Stowell, every week we explore the great variety of top jazz artists performing in our region.

Jim frequently goes "on location" to concerts, clubs and festivals to capture live performances for this program. Next week, The Alex Dugdale Fade Quintet's performance in the Art of Jazz Series presented by Earshot at The Seattle Art Museum.  

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, AppleGoogle or Spotify.

The Westerlies is a brass quartet including 3 former Seattle residents who formed the group when they were students at Juilliard and the Manhattan School of music. The quartet of two trumpets and two trombones is unusual in jazz, with no rhythm section or chordal instrument. Their repertoire is also unusually wide-ranging, including Americana, 20th century composers such as Bartok and Ives, original music and in their new album, spirituals inspired by the Golden Gate Quartet.

The late saxophonist and composer Jimmy Heath appeared in Seattle several times, with The Heath Brothers and with The Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra. He was commissioned by the SRJO to compose a suite "The Endless Search" which the orchestra premiered in 2006 at a concert in Benaroya Hall. He returned a year later to make a studio recording of the suite with SRJO.  Parts 2 and 3 of the suites will be featured on today’s episode of Jazz Northwest. 