Nearman pleads guilty to official misconduct in Oregon Capitol incursion

Former Oregon state Rep. Michael Nearman pleaded guilty Tuesday to official misconduct, after opening the Oregon Capitol to far-right demonstrators last year.

Video of the incident shows the demonstrators fighting with police, and at least one person using mace on officers. After they were forced out of the state Capitol, some in the crowd vandalized the building and assaulted journalists.

Nearman was sentenced to 18 months of probation and must perform 80 hours of community service work. He was ordered to pay $2,700 in restitution for the damage caused to the building, and he’s banned from the Oregon Capitol and its grounds for 18 months.

“This plea and sentencing concludes an embarrassing and disgraceful event in our state’s history,” Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson said in a written statement. “I am thankful that no members of law enforcement, or anyone else were seriously injured as a result of Mr. Nearman’s irresponsible actions. Additionally, I am grateful to the Oregon State Police for their complete and thorough investigation that led to this conviction.”

A charge of criminal trespassing was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

