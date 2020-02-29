My Other Family: Sound Effect, episode 163

Listen to the show.

This show originally aired on December 8, 2018.

A woman from a conservative background decides to leave that world and join the Rainbow Family. Then, a woman becomes excommunicated from her family for marrying outside of her religion. Also, a woman reunites with her daycare caretaker, but this time in a completely different type of environment. Next, a story of two friends bonding when one of them was battling addiction. Finally, how a man found another family when his biological family didn’t accept him as gay.

