My Other Family: Sound Effect, episode 163

  • In this June 28, 2016 file photo, members of the Rainbow Family of Living Light gather under a tarp at their campsite in Mount Tabor, Vermont.
    WILSON RING / AP FILE

This show originally aired on December 8, 2018.

A woman from a conservative background decides to leave that world and join the Rainbow Family. Then, a woman becomes excommunicated from her family for marrying outside of her religion. Also, a woman reunites with her daycare caretaker, but this time in a completely different type of environment. Next, a story of two friends bonding when one of them was battling addiction. Finally, how a man found another family when his biological family didn’t accept him as gay. 

Sound Effect showcases stories inspired by the place we live. The show is hosted by KNKX's Gabriel Spitzer

 

