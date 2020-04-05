 Music from Portland to Vancouver, B.C. on Jazz Northwest | KNKX
Jazz Northwest

Music from Portland to Vancouver, B.C. on Jazz Northwest

By 20 minutes ago

Musicians from Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, and elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest are featured today on Jazz Northwest. Johnaye Kendrick was to have been featured in a concert at Seattle Art Museum last month so we're including one of her songs along with music by Randy Halberstadt, Cory Weeds Little Big Band, Kerry Politzer, Jenny Davis and others.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, AppleGoogle or Spotify.

Jazz Northwest

