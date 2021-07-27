Murray pushes climate as Senate tackles infrastructure, budget measures

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., talks with KNKX All Things Considered host Ed Ronco about the need to address climate change in some major measures working through Congress. Producer: Anya Steinberg

Negotiations continue in the U.S. Senate around massive infrastructure and budget measures. U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, is among the Senate Democrats pushing provisions aimed at addressing climate change.

In an op-ed for The Seattle Times earlier this month, she wrote about Washington’s recent deadly heat wave as well as the ongoing drought and wildfire conditions.

And she said now is the “best chance in decades at tackling the climate crisis in a meaningful, systemic way.”

Murray says the Senate's budget resolution needs to fund a national clean energy standard and provide funding for wildfire prevention, the electrification of things like school buses, and other measures to reduce carbon emissions.

And she says her Senate colleagues from other states are thinking about climate more and more.

“Other parts of our country are seeing tremendous flooding,” Murray said. “They’re seeing other impacts to their economy, including huge storms that they’ve not had in the past. So everyone is feeling the impact of climate.”

