Mother and son find joy in the simple things despite stresses of the pandemic

Joy, for Jonah, is simple.

“That flies are in the room,” says the 6-year-old from Tacoma. “And I get to squish them.”

For his mom, Emily Wickman, these difficult times still harbor moments of joy, too. Only, they’re more complicated, laced with the frustrations and anxieties of coping and raising kids during the pandemic.

Our podcast Transmission asked people to send stories of what’s bringing them joy. You can hear them in the latest episode — from a rock star, a zen priest, a laughter coach — and many others, including Emily and Jonah’s story. Click the “Listen” button above to hear it.