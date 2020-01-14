Mostly Nordic: Rhythms of Iceland

Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m.

National Nordic Museum, Seattle

The Pacific Rims Percussion Quartet

Paul Hansen

Rob Tucker

Gunnar Folsom

Matt Kocmieroski

Enter the percussive and ethereal sounds of Iceland with the Seattle-based Pacific Rims Percussion Quartet as they evoke the Icelandic northern lights in Aura by Anna Þorvaldsdóttir, the dramatic moss-covered, volcanic, and ice-shaped landscapes in Sindur by Áksell Másson, and more from this extraordinary and rich repertoire. The versatility of textures that emit from this ensemble are matched only by the vastness of the Icelandic experience.

This season, they are pleased to offer a special price for all students. Please use the code MNSTUDENT at checkout to receive your discounted price, and bring your valid student ID with your ticket for entry.

Cost: $25 for Members; $30 general admission; $10 students

Sponsored by KNKX.

Entry deadline is Jan. 19 at midnight.

