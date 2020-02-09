Mostly Nordic: Mother Sweden (Sweden)

Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

National Nordic Museum, Seattle

Special note: Conductor Gary Cannon will give a pre-concert talk at 2:30. Please come early to attend this fascinating discussion!

Emerald Ensemble

Gary Cannon, conductor

Some of the twentieth century's most sumptuous choral composers hailed from Sweden: from early Romantic patriotism of Wilhelm Stenhammar, contrapuntal craftsmanship of Otto Olsson, simple folk songs of Hugo Alfvén, and the impressionism of Hildor Lundvik. More recent years have brought modernist tone-clusters of Sven-David Sandström and minimalist tranquility of his brother, Jan. The Emerald Ensemble returns to the Mostly Nordic stage and will expertly and beautifully demonstrate why Sweden has long been a cornerstone of choral music.

