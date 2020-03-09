Mostly Nordic: Finnish Fanfare--POSTPONED

Mostly Nordic: Finnish Fanfare

Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m.

National Nordic Museum, Seattle

Cascadia Brass

Robert Gale, trumpet

David Cole, trumpet

Cynthia Jefferson, French horn

Keith Winkle, trombone

Edgar Phillips, tuba

Finland's long-standing brass band tradition started with military bands accompanying kings and czars or leading soldiers as they marched, but it quickly evolved into entertainment for the common people at folk dances and hunting parties, and then into the world of jazz. It even followed Finnish immigrants to America. The highly-acclaimed Cascadia Brass returns to Mostly Nordic to take us on a tour of the Finnish brass ensemble tradition throughout its evolution and history. It is certain to be a blast!

To view the rest of the season's lineup and purchase season tickets (the best value), visit our Mostly Nordic webpage at www.nordicmuseum.org/mostlynordic.

This season, we are pleased to offer a special price for all students. Please use the code MNSTUDENT at checkout to receive your discounted price, and bring your valid student ID with your ticket for entry.

Cost: $25 for Members; $30 general admission; $10 students

KNKX is a sponsor.

Entry deadline is March 15 at midnight.

