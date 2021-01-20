More Seattle police officers admit they attended pro-Trump rally January 6

The Seattle Police Department says three more officers have self-reported that they attended the rally in D.C. on January 6, supporting outgoing President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the election results.

Those officers will be subject to an internal investigation but will remain on duty.

The announcement means five SPD officers, so far, are known to have been at the pro-Trump event. The first two officers were placed on administrative leave after a colleague spotted a photo of them on social media. The Office of Police Accountability is investigating whether any of the officers broke laws or violated SPD policies against undermining public trust and confidence in the department.

It’s unknown whether any SPD officers participated in the riot in the U.S. Capitol building. If evidence indicates they did, OPA Director Andrew Myerberg told Seattle's Community Police Commission Wednesday he will refer his investigation to the FBI, and interim SPD Chief Adrian Diaz said he will fire those officers.

But if they didn’t enter the Capitol building, Myerberg said they may be cleared of any misconduct.

“Officers do have a First Amendment right to have political beliefs and go to rallies,” he said. “I’ve seen the drumbeat on Twitter to call for the termination of these officers immediately — that’s not going to happen. If they violate the law, for sure there will be consequences.”

But CPC members said to have SPD officers attending an event with racist overtones also harms public trust, whatever the OPA investigations yield. One of the CPC members most upset was fellow SPD Officer Mark Mullens, who is Black. He told the commission these investigations raise questions of trust for him.

Mullens said Black police officers “look outwardly toward the street to guard ourselves against people who mean to harm us, white supremacists, things of that nature. It’s unsettling to think there’s a possibility that someone might be behind you backing you up that’s doing that as well.”

Mullens said as a young officer he was questioned for wearing sunglasses that internal investigators falsely believed signaled support for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. Now he said he sees colleagues openly showing their support for Trump while in the workplace.

Mullens has asked the OPA to look at “officers and sergeants and lieutenants that walk around the precinct and on city property with MAGA hats. That has been a situation that has happened, and I can’t look into the hearts and minds of those guys who do that with a smile and think that’s neat or cool."

He said these acts may be permitted under the First Amendment and SPD policies, but they still harm relationships with fellow officers and the public.

“More than just the fact that you might be a white supremacist, there’s also the community’s perception of you and the community’s trust that needs to be taken into consideration when you wear the things you wear," he said.

CPC Commissioner Brandy Grant said she sees discrepancies between the First Amendment rights of officers versus the public.

“The number of considerations that are given to law enforcement — ‘we’re going to give this some time, investigate, really figure this out’ — I wish those same kinds of considerations and respect were given to people who have been marching and protesting in the streets of Seattle for life, for Black and brown lives,” Grant said.

Commissioner Esther Lucero said the CPC should use this investigation to look at bigger questions, like whether SPD screening tools for racial bias are effective.

“To begin to systematically cleanse the system of this type of bias and quite frankly racism,” she said.

Commissioner Douglas Wagoner agreed, saying the CPC should use its role to delve deeper into concerns about racial bias or sympathy for right-wing extremism within SPD.

“What more can we do to understand how deep the iceberg really is here?” he asked. “Because I can’t think of anything more problematic for trust between SPD and the community, especially at this already tenuous moment, than to find out that there are potential officers that were potentially involved in this attempted coup.”

Wagoner said a positive note is that the two officers first reported for going to the D.C. rally were flagged by a colleague who saw their photo on social media and reported potential misconduct to their superiors. That’s “what we would want to happen,” Wagoner said.

The CPC's longtime co-chair Reverend Harriett Walden said the riot at the Capitol shows, “We have not dug up the root of hatred in America” toward Black and indigenous people. “We cannot dance around this issue” she said, and further offered to be part of any work group or inquiry that the CPC decides to undertake.

