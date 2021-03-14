More new releases by regional jazz artists on Jazz Northwest

While limited live performance opportunities exist due to COVID-19 restrictions, many musicians have been creating new work in the studio, documenting existing groups as well as exploring new concepts. This week's Jazz Northwest provides examples from recent recording projects by pianist and composer Ryan Burns, Pete Christlieb and Linda Small with their "Tall and Small" quintet, the inventive duo of John Stowell and Dan Dean, trumpet player and composer Charlie Porter, and solo guitarist Frank Kohl.

