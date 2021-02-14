More Golden Ear Nominees on Jazz Northwest

Earshot's annual Golden Ear Awards for achievements of regional jazz musicians will be announced next month and a virtual awards party is being arranged. The complete ballot is at earshot.org. Some of the nominees are featured this month on Jazz Norhtwest. Today’s episode features Duende Libre with vocalist Chava Mirel, The Bill Anschell Trio, Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra with vocalist Jacqueline Tabor, and saxophonist Hans Teuber are among artists nominated in various categories who will be heard on this week's show.

Also, this week: a 1979 album by an all-star Northwest Jazz Sextet led by Stan Keen, plus Anton Schwartz, Greta Matassa and a recent album by Cory Weeds which includes an early composition by the late Chick Corea.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.