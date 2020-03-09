Monty Alexander Wareika Hill (Rastamonk Vibrations) CD Release!

Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN HERE.

*One (1) grand prize winner will be randomly selected and will receive a pair of tickets and an additional complimentary dinner for two from Dimitriou's Jazz Alley.

Several years in the making and infused with a lifetime of inspiration and appreciation, "WAREIKA HILL (RASTAMONK VIBRATIONS)", Monty Alexander's delightfully imaginative, unique and compelling interpretation of the music of Thelonious Monk. Featuring eleven newly recorded tracks as well as a bonus live track recorded in Paris, "WAREIKA HILL" is a mind-boggling collective of classic Monk songs infused with a sensibility that melds the worlds of Jazz, Ska and Reggae into a unique melting pot of Monk with a twist.

Wareika Hill refers to a place in Jamaica, a place where Rastafarian musicians used to gather located behind Monty's childhood home outside of Kingston. As a child, he would hear the musicians going up the hill and playing playing their drums - and such became the early muse for these arrangements of Monk's songs - songs infused with Monty's own creativity, Jamaican grooves and childhood memories of not only Wareika Hill, but being introduced to Monk's music as a teenager while recording as a sideman in the Federal Recording Studios in Kingston. An appreciation of the man and his music ensued, and the germinating seeds for this project were born and developed over the course of many decades.

--

Entry deadline is March 15 at midnight.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and cool events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**