Molly Johnson

Tuesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN HERE.

Molly Johnosn's voice evokes the aura of dark smoky nightclubs of a bygone era. It speaks to an emotional depth that few vocalists in any genre ever reach. Like the woman behind it, it is a voice filled with humor, joy, surprise, sassiness, and of course, love.

Known as one of Canada’s greatest voices, award-winning jazz vocalist Molly Johnson is a mother, singer-songwriter, artist and philanthropist, who has just released her highly anticipated new album, “Meaning To Tell Ya”. Produced by multiple GRAMMY Award winning Producer, Larry Klein (Joni Mitchell, Tracy Chapman, Madeleine Peyroux, Melody Gardot, Norah Jones); it is more than a jazz record. It’s funk, it’s soul, it’s groove played by some of Canada’s best musicians. Says Molly: “Working with Larry was magic. When it was finally my turn, I jumped at the opportunity. This is a record I have been wanting to make for years. I can’t wait to share it with everyone!” Says Larry: “Molly has the kind of musical gift that cannot be cultivated by musical education or assiduous practice. She has great natural musical instincts, and an irresistible signature to her voice. She is a rare and wonderful talent.”



--

Entry deadline is March 8 at midnight.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and cool events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**