 Men Charged With Murder Of Ahmaud Arbery Plead Not Guilty | KNKX

Men Charged With Murder Of Ahmaud Arbery Plead Not Guilty

By 1 hour ago
  • Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael have pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
    Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael have pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
    Glynn County Detention Center / AP

All three men charged in the death of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Gregory McMichael, 64, his son Travis McMichael, 34, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., 50, pleaded not guilty to the counts against them, which include felony murder.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot while jogging in Glynn County, Ga., in February. The incident gained national attention after video of the incident, recorded by Bryan, was posted online in May. After the killing, the three men did not face criminal charges for 10 weeks.

This post will be updated.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.