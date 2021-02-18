Marcia Ball Virtual Studio Session

Marcia Ball joined us from her home near Austin, TX, for a Virtual Studio Session, exactly one year to the day that she performed live in KNKX’s Seattle Studios. This day we were lucky enough to hear Marcia perform six songs, and we chatted briefly and took some questions from the Zoom audience.

With her unique blend of roadhouse boogie, swampy blues and R&B, she’s been nominated for 5 Grammys, literally dozens of Blues Music Awards, been on David Letterman, the Today Show, played at The White House, is an official Texas State musician, and is in the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame and the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.

Marcia has also been a good friend to KNKX and has done 5 previous Studio Sessions with us. Her latest album Shine Bright has been in heavy rotation on ALL BLUES since it came out in 2018 and she performed 2 songs from the album, including the timely Mardi Gras song “When the Mardi Gras is Over.”

Our chat included discussion of Boogie-Woogie piano, and its east Texas roots.

Another topic we made sure to highlight is the plight of performers and venues during the Covid-19 restrictions. Marcia is on the Board of 2 Austin-area not-for-profits that provide support, the Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers, and Health Alliance for Austin Musicians.

The Washington Blues Society sponsors a program in the NW called Musicians Relief Fund.

Enjoy the session and please support your local musicians and venues, we want them to be here when the pandemic is over!