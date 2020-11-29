Lush arrangements for large ensembles on Jazz Northwest

This week's show will showcase a couple of lush arrangements for larger jazz ensembles. We'll open with Jay Thomas leading and soloing with a ten-piece group playing "Mrs. Goodnight" composed and arranged by Oliver Groenewald. The Daniel Hersog Jazz Orchestra from Vancouver BC will be heard in an extended piece by Hersog we haven't heard before on this show, "Makeshift Memorial".

Also, this week, Jovino Santos Neto in a solo performance recorded for the Savassi Festival in Brazil, Steve Treseler anticipates the skiing season with his "Dancing with Gravity" from the Snow Line Suite. There are also selections by Jenny Davis, Tom Keenlyside, Diane Schuur and a tune from a live Seattle broadcast in the Sixties featuring Wynton Kelly and Wes Montgomery.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.