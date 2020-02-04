LIVE COVERAGE: President Trump's 2020 State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is delivering the 2020 State of the Union address, which comes under the shadow of his impeachment trial. Watch his remarks live and follow a live annotation of his remarks, including fact checks and analysis from NPR reporters.

WATCH

ANNOTATION

Loading...

Following President Trump's address, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response. Watch her remarks live and follow a live annotation of her remarks, with fact checks and analysis from NPR reporters.