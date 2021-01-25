Listen up, young podcasters! NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is accepting entries

NPR’s Student Podcast Challenge is back for a third year in a row, and now is the time to get your entry submitted!

Thousands of students – with the help of a teacher – have submitted audio stories over the past couple of years, competing for the chance to win the grand prize and have their work aired on NPR stations across the country.

They’ve produced pieces on all kinds of things – from tater tots to exotic pets to video-game addiction. The NPR team is excited to hear your stories.

This year, NPR has added a special college edition of the Podcast Challenge, and that deadline is coming up soon – Feb. 15.

For students in grades 5-12, the deadline is March 15. Each entry should be between three and eight minutes long. A teacher, after-school program coordinator, parent or someone over the age of 18 has to be the one to submit the podcast.

And we here at KNKX are excited to hear what students from Washington state submit! Good luck!