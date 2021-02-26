LISTEN: Reporters 'rock and roll' through 2001 Nisqually earthquake

Reporters remember where they were, what they felt and what they were thinking when a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit on a Wednesday morning in 2001.

Twenty years ago Sunday, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Puget Sound region. If you went through the Nisqually quake, you probably have a story to go with it.

KNKX’s Paula Wissel -- along with other reporters working in the region -- experienced it. One thing about the quake was its timing. It struck on a Wednesday morning, at exactly 10:54 a.m.

It was a busy news day, with reporters at news conferences in Seattle and covering the Legislature in Olympia. Bill Gates was demonstrating new technology to a roomful of teachers. A basketball tournament was underway at the Tacoma Dome.

Listen as these reporters share their earthquake memories -- and hear some of those rumbling moments caught live.