LISTEN: Reporters 'rock and roll' through 2001 Nisqually earthquake

Twenty years ago Sunday

Twenty years ago Sunday, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Puget Sound region. If you went through the Nisqually quake, you probably have a story to go with it.

KNKX’s Paula Wissel -- along with other reporters working in the region -- experienced it. One thing about the quake was its timing. It struck on a Wednesday morning, at exactly 10:54 a.m.

 

It was a busy news day, with reporters at news conferences in Seattle and covering the Legislature in Olympia. Bill Gates was demonstrating new technology to a roomful of teachers. A basketball tournament was underway at the Tacoma Dome.

 

Listen as these reporters share their earthquake memories -- and hear some of those rumbling moments caught live.

 

Reporters take cover under a conference table in the Seattle mayor's press room during an earthquake on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2001. The quake, centered near Olympia, caused major damage to many structures in the area as well as knocking out power to thousands.
Credit Stevan Morgain / The Associated Press file

