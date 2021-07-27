Listen: The latest on masks, new police reform laws in Washington

Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins and KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick talk about mask mandates and new police reform laws.

Masks are once again a hot topic, now that the highly contagious delta variant is the most dominant strain of coronavirus in Washington state. Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins joined Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick live to talk about this as well as the new police accountability laws that have taken effect in the state.

Among the questions they tackle: Should we expect a new mask mandate in Washington? How is law enforcement responding to the new laws? Will the Legislature consider changes to any of these laws next session?

Listen in.