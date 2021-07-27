 Listen: The latest on masks, new police reform laws in Washington | KNKX

    Washington State Patrol Sgt. Darren Wright speaks at a news conference Jan. 20 at the state Capitol in Olympia.
    Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press file

Masks are once again a hot topic, now that the highly contagious delta variant is the most dominant strain of coronavirus in Washington state. Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins joined Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick live to talk about this as well as the new police accountability laws that have taken effect in the state.

Among the questions they tackle: Should we expect a new mask mandate in Washington? How is law enforcement responding to the new laws? Will the Legislature consider changes to any of these laws next session?

Listen in.

