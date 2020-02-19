LISTEN: High school string quartet showcases a battle of rock icons — Beatles vs. Stones

A high school string quartet is getting ready for a show that pits the music of two rock icons against each other: The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. KNKX's Rebekah Way brings us to one of the quartet's rehearsals.

"We practice actually with the recording from the Beatles v. Stones group to make sure that we have their style and their timing so that we're trying to fit right in with what they would like," said Mary Jo Rydholm, the ensemble coordinator for the Student Orchestra of Greater Olympia, or SOGO for short.

"Beatles v. Stones — A Musical Showdown" comes to Olympia on Feb. 24. The tour also will make stops throughout the state this month, including in Tacoma and Kirkland. See their website for additional dates.