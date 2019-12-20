Las Vegas Bowl: UW coach Chris Petersen faces former team in final college coaching game

The Washington Huskies play the Boise State Broncos on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl. We get a preview from KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel and Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

An interesting connection between the two teams is driving the media coverage leading into Saturday, Thiel said.

"They're calling this the Chris Petersen Bowl," he quipped.

That's because Petersen coached at Boise State for eight years before coming to Washington in 2014. He had great success with both teams. With a lack of playoff significance surrounding the bowl game, Thiel noted, reporters tasked with covering it have been angling for story ideas.

And Petersen quitting at 55 years old, facing his former team in his final game, gave them an easy story line. But Thiel says it's not something Petersen likely wanted.

"I just think it's about the worst thing that could happen to conclude Petersen's tenure," he said. "He hates media attention. He's like a cat in a bucket of water when you get a microphone in front of him."

That's one of reasons Petersen grew weary of college coaching, Thiel added. Listen to the full conversation above.

You can find Art Thiel's work at Sportspress Northwest.