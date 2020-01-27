Laila Biali with special guest Rex Gregory

Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The Triple Door, Seattle

Laila Biali - Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist Laila Biali has toured with Chris Botti, Paula Cole, Suzanne Vega and Sting. She has headlined festivals and venues spanning five continents including Carnegie Hall. Her accolades include “SOCAN Composer of the Year” and “Keyboardist of the Year” at Canada’s National Jazz Awards, a JUNO nomination for her studio recording “Tracing Light”, and a spot on DownBeat Magazine’s “Best Albums of the Year” list for her follow-up “Live in Concert”.

Her latest project, self-titled “Laila Biali” released in January of 2018, debuted at #1 on iTunes Canada and won Laila the top prize for Jazz in this year’s Canadian Songwriting Competition. And while she continues to earn high honors in the Jazz world, Laila’s unique genre-bending sound is what sets her apart as she "masterfully mixes jazz and pop, bringing virtuosity and unpredictability to songs that are concise and catchy.” (Washington Post)

--

