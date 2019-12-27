KNKX talks with Seattle-based director of ‘Sword of Trust’ and her ‘muse’ Marc Maron

Author’s note: One of my goals in 2020 is to bring you more arts and culture interviews on KNKX's Morning Edition. In 2019, one of my favorite interviews was with Seattle-based filmmaker Lynn Shelton and Marc Maron, the star of her movie “Sword of Trust.” These two are old friends and having them in the studio together resulted in a lot of laughs, but also some great conversation on the art of improvising, Maron as Shelton's muse, and his music that's used in the film. (This story originally aired May 16.)

ORIGINAL STORY

The Seattle International Film Festival gets underway today (May 16, 2019), and the opening night feature is from Seattle-based filmmaker Lynn Shelton. Her movie, "Sword of Trust," follows two women who attempt to unload an inherited Civil War sword onto a curmudgeonly pawnshop owner and his assistant. The four of them enter a world of conspiracy theories and Southern disillusionment.

Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron plays the pawnshop owner. He joined Shelton in the KNKX studios with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick for a conversation about the film.

The seed for the movie was simple, Shelton said: “I wanted to work with Marc Maron.”

Shelton says she’s often inspired by particular actors who serve as muses for her work.

“It’s a lot of pressure being a Muse,” Maron quipped. “I didn’t ask for the job of being a muse.”

“Sword of Trust” is the first time a film of Shelton’s was set outside Washington state, something she called a “fun challenge.”

“This whole state, this whole region for me, is in my blood and my bones,” Shelton said of the Northwest. “The south is like a whole other country. It’s like another planet.”

Listen above for the full conversation, during which they discuss the “diminishing idea of facts,” the art of improvising and Maron’s guitar skills that are on display in the film.