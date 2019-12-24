KNKX staff reads 'The Night Before Christmas'

This story originally aired Dec. 22, 2017.

This week, many parents will read “The Night Before Christmas” to their children. Well, KNKX has something special for you: a reading of an abridged version of the almost 200-year-old poem by many of the voices you hear on the air here at KNKX, and some you don’t normally get to hear on the air. Enjoy.

Nick Morrison, Production Manager: 'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house...not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.

Jennifer Wing, Sound Effect Producer: The stockings were hung by the chimney with care... in hopes that St. Nicholas would soon be there.

Kevin Kniestedt, Sound Effect Producer: The children were nestled all snug in their beds...while visions of sugar plums danced in their heads.

Kirsten Kendrick, Morning Edition Host: When out on the lawn, there arose such a clatter. I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter.

Ed Ronco, All Things Considered Host: Away to the window I flew like a flash...tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.

Robin Lloyd, Midday Jazz Host: When what to my wondering eyes should appear...but a miniature sleigh and eight tiny reindeer...

Gabriel Spitzer, Sound Effect Host: With a little old driver so lively and quick. I knew in a moment it must be St. Nick.

Simone Alicea, Reporter: More rapid than eagles, his coursers, they came. And he whistled and shouted and called them by name.

Dick Stein, Midday Jazz Host: Now Dasher, now Dancer, now Prancer and Vixen. On Comet, on Cupid, on Donder and Blitzen.

Mary McCann, Saturday Jazz Matinee Host: To the top of the porch, to the top of the wall. Now dash away, dash away, dash away, all.

Art Thiel, Sports Commentator: And then in a twinkling, I heard on the roof...the prancing and pawing of each little hoof.

Bellamy Pailthorp, Environment Reporter: As I drew in my head and was turning around...down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound.

Joey Cohn, General Manager: His eyes, how they twinkled. His dimples, how merry. His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry.

Paula Wissel, Law and Justice Reporter: His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow. And the beard on his chin was as white as the snow.

Abe Beeson, Evening Jazz Host: He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf. And I laughed when I saw him in spite of myself.

Kari Plog, Digital Content Manager: A wink of his eye and a twist of his head...soon gave me to know I had nothing to dread.

Will James, South Sound Reporter: He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work...and filled all the stockings, then turned with a jerk.

Ashley Gross, Education Reporter: And laying his finger aside of his nose...and giving a nod, up the chimney he rose.

Geoffrey Reddick, All Things Considered Producer: He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle...

Brenda Goldstein-Young, Director of Community Outreach: And away they all flew, like the down of a thistle.

John Kessler, All Blues Host: But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight...

Erin Hennessey: Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.