King County patient dies after testing positive for coronavirus, the first in the U.S.

A patient in King County who tested positive for coronavirus has died, according to public health officials. It's believed to be the first coronavirus death in the U.S.

Kirkland-based EvergreenHealth said in a statement that the patient came to the facility with serious respiratory issues before testing positive for the virus, also known as COVID-19. A second patient also has tested positive, the statement says, and remains in isolation while receiving appropriate treatment based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

“We are working with the CDC and the Washington Department of Health to ensure that those who have come into contact with the patient are screened and tested as appropriate,” EvergreenHealth’s statement reads.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement following the death.

“It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19,” Inslee said, offering condolences to the patient’s family and friends. “We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus.”

Health officials are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to provide the latest details in the death. While the patient tested positive for the virus, it has not been confirmed that the death was a direct result of the diagnosis.

The news comes less than 24 hours after health officials announced that testing at the state public health lab detected two new cases: one found in a high school student in Snohomish County, and another linked to travel. They are being classified as "presumptive" until testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta confirms the results.

"We are going to find more individuals so we really believe that the risk at this point is increasing,” Washington State Health Officer Kathy Lofy said on Friday.

The student from Snohomish County who is believed to have the virus became sick with a fever and body aches at the beginning of the week.

He returned briefly to Jackson High School in Everett on Friday when he started to feel better. He is recovering at home in isolation.

"There was no travel history associated with this,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, who is the health officer at the Snohomish Health District. “Our team is still in the midst of the contact investigation, so we still don't know the possible source of infection. Our staff have notified a very small number of students who came in contact with the individuals.”

Everett Public Schools has closed Jackson High School on Monday so it can be sanitized.

Meanwhile, students enrolled in study abroad programs at Washington universities are also being affected by the spread of the virus, which has now been detected in more than 50 countries.

Gonzaga University said earlier this week that it's suspending its program in Florence, Italy, and asking its 161 students to return to their home residences. Italy has had the most cases in Europe so far.

Washington State University and the University of Washington have been in contact frequently with students in affected countries, and are monitoring the situation closely but allowing students to persist in their programs for now.

This story is developing. We will update as more details become available.