The Seattle Seahawks are one of only four teams in the NFL that remain undefeated this season. As the team enjoys a bye week, KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel talked with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about what's working and what needs improvement.

Never miss an episode again. Subscribe to Sports With Art Thiel with iTunes or Google Play now. You can find Art Thiel's work at Sportspress Northwest.